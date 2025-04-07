Tariffs: Swiss index SMI down sharply in pre-market trading
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Tariffs: Swiss index SMI down sharply in pre-market trading
The avalanche on the stock markets in Asia continued on Monday. The trade war unleashed by US President Donald Trump is causing a sell-off. According to experts' calculations, the leading Swiss SMI index is likely to fall by around 2%.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Schweizer Leitindex SMI vorbörslich tief im Minus
Original
Last week, the SMI had already lost more than 9%. The recent double-digit price gains since the beginning of the year were practically wiped out. Now it is likely to give way to a clear minus. The reason for this is the concern that the customs dispute could cause inflation to rise and plunge the economy into recession.
“The risk of recession has increased significantly,” said the broker IG. Numerous strategists, such as those at JPMorgan, are also increasing the probability of an economic downturn in their models.
The broker also indicates further losses for the German Dax and the British FTSE 100 at around 6.35am. The Dax is expected to fall by more than 4% and the British FTSE 100 by around 2.5%. However, losses of between 3% and 5% are also expected for US shares.
The stock markets in China also reacted with sharply falling prices. The Shanghai Composite Index fell by more than 6%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index by more than 10% and Japan’s Nikkei by almost 7%. However, the stock exchanges in China were closed on Friday for a public holiday. According to one trader, this could mean that some of the slump there could still have some catching up to do.
In the previous week, Trump had announced major tariff increases. The extent of the all-round blow simply overwhelmed the markets – the first wave of selling across the Atlantic happened on Thursday. Beijing then had its say on Friday, imposing tariffs of 34% on goods from the US.
What is your opinion? Join the debate:
External Content
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.
Trump tariffs: ‘I’m a bit perplexed’, says former US ambassador to Switzerland
This content was published on
The former US ambassador to Switzerland, Edward McMullen, says he is optimistic for the Alpine country with regard to the 31% tariff on imports imposed by US President Donald Trump.
This content was published on
The Trump administration has imposed a 31% tariff on imports from Switzerland. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has warned against "giving in to alarmism" in an interview published on Saturday,
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.