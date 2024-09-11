Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Survey: hiring to slow in Switzerland in Q4

The mood in the Swiss financial and real estate sector is rather gloomy, the Manpower survey found.
The mood in the Swiss financial and real estate sector is rather gloomy, the Manpower survey found. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Survey: hiring to slow in Switzerland in Q4
Listening: Survey: hiring to slow in Switzerland in Q4

Owing to the difficult economic situation, Swiss companies are expecting a gloomier employment situation, a new survey shows. Hiring is expected to slow in the fourth quarter of 2024, particularly in the finance and real estate sectors.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is the conclusion of a study published on September 11 by the recruitment agency Manpower. It found that companies expect a net employment outlook of 32%. This represents a decrease of 2 percentage points compared to the previous quarter and 6 percentage points compared to the same quarter last year.

+ Swiss job market: cooling down, but labour shortages remain

Positive employment prospects are expected mainly in the information technology sector. The continuing momentum of the ongoing digital transformation and the increasing introduction of technology solutions in all sectors are helping here, the report said.

+ Swiss employees more dissatisfied but few want to change jobs

According to Manpower, the outlook is also good in the consumer goods and services sector. Black Friday and the Christmas holidays will boost demand and recruitment, it said.

In contrast, the mood in the finance and real estate sectors is rather gloomy. Since the last quarter, the rate of recruitment in these sectors has fallen by 21 percentage points.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Afghan women stitch clothes at a workshop in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 04 September 2024.

More

States criticise Taliban’s new morality law

This content was published on Almost 60 countries, including Switzerland, have issued a joint statement condemning a new morality law introduced in Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Read more: States criticise Taliban’s new morality law

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR