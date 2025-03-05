Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Banking & Fintech

Swiss inflation sank to four-year low in February

Swiss inflation fell further in February
Swiss inflation fell further in February Keystone-SDA
Swiss inflation sank to four-year low in February
Annual inflation in Switzerland for the month of February sank to the lowest levels since April 2021.

Specifically, inflation amounted to 0.3% in February after 0.4% in January, as announced by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in a press release on Wednesday.

This means that Swiss consumer goods were on average 0.3% more expensive in February than in the same month last year. Domestic goods are still significantly more expensive than a year ago (+0.9%), while imported goods (-1.5%) are still clearly cheaper than a year ago.

+ Switzerland navigates own course through inflation maze

The decline in inflation had been expected by most experts. Specifically, economists had expected values of between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Inflation in Switzerland has been on the decline for months. It has been below 1% again since last September and last exceeded 2% in spring 2023.

Cheaper electricity

Overall, however, prices rose again in February compared to the previous month of January. The national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.6% to 107.4 points.

According to the FSO, this increase is due to various factors, including higher residential rents. Airline tickets also became more expensive.

Prices for package tours abroad have also risen. By contrast, prices in the hotel industry have fallen, as have those for berries and second-hand cars.

News

