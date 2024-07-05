Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Banking & Fintech

Swiss insurer braced for CHF75 million storm damage bills

Damaged houses in Tessin
Parts of southern Switzerland were hit by heavy storms Keystone / Michael Buholzer

The first half of the year in Switzerland was marked by heavy rain and numerous storms. The Mobiliar insurer expects high storm damage of over CHF75 million for the first six months of 2024.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Mobiliar announced on Friday that the severe storms of the last few weeks have caused not only great human suffering but also great damage.

According to the information, around CHF47 million of the storm costs in the first half of the year are likely to be due to flooding and around CHF17 million to hail.

Mobiliar has received more than 13,500 damage reports to date, it said. And these numbers are likely to rise. Mobiliar estimates damages amounting to CHF32 million for the devastating events in Valais and Ticino at the end of June alone.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

