Swiss insurer braced for CHF75 million storm damage bills

Parts of southern Switzerland were hit by heavy storms
Keystone / Michael Buholzer
The first half of the year in Switzerland was marked by heavy rain and numerous storms. The Mobiliar insurer expects high storm damage of over CHF75 million for the first six months of 2024.
July 5, 2024 - 14:28
Mobiliar announced on Friday that the severe storms of the last few weeks have caused not only great human suffering but also great damage.
According to the information, around CHF47 million of the storm costs in the first half of the year are likely to be due to flooding and around CHF17 million to hail.
How Switzerland is trying to defeat extreme weather events
This content was published on
Jun 24, 2024
Nature is proving a more powerful and unpredictable force than concrete flood protection measures.
Read more: How Switzerland is trying to defeat extreme weather events
Mobiliar has received more than 13,500 damage reports to date, it said. And these numbers are likely to rise. Mobiliar estimates damages amounting to CHF32 million for the devastating events in Valais and Ticino at the end of June alone.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
