Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Swiss National Bank confirms CHF81 billion profit in 2024

SNB posts definitive profit of 80.7 billion francs in 2024
The bumper year in 2024 follows a loss of CHF3.2 billion in 2023. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss National Bank confirms CHF81 billion profit in 2024
Listening: Swiss National Bank confirms CHF81 billion profit in 2024

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has confirmed that it recorded a profit of CHF80.7 billion ($89.5 billion) for 2024. As already announced, it will resume distributions to the federal government and cantons, amounting to CHF3 billion.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The SNB’s final profit for 2024 is slightly higher than reported at the beginning of the year. In detail, the Swiss central bank made a profit of CHF67.3 billion on its foreign currency positions and CHF21.2 billion on its gold holdings, but a loss of CHF7.4 billion on its Swiss franc positions. Meanwhile, operating expenses amounted to CHF400 million.

More

After allocating CHF11.6 billion to the provisions for currency reserves and taking into account the negative distribution reserve of CHF53.2 billion, this results in a balance sheet profit of CHF15.9 billion.

This enables a dividend payment of CHF15 per share and a profit distribution to the federal government and cantons amounting to CHF3 billion. After these payments, the distribution reserve will amount to CHF12.9 billion.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR