Swiss National Bank lowers key interest rate to 1.25%

Back in March, the SNB was one of the first major central banks worldwide to lower its key interest rate, which came as a surprise. Keystone / Michael Buholzer

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is lowering its key interest rate once again, from 1.5% to 1.25%.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

Underlying inflationary pressure had fallen again compared to the previous quarter, the SNB said on Thursday. By lowering the key interest rate, it was able to maintain appropriate monetary conditions, it said.

Back in March, the SNB was one of the first major central banks worldwide to lower its key interest rate, which came as a surprise. The SNB had previously raised the key interest rate from -0.75% in June 2022 to 1.75% in just five steps and then left it unchanged twice.

The SNB would continue to monitor the development of inflation closely, it said on Thursday, and would adjust its monetary policy “if necessary” to ensure price stability in the medium term as well.

The SNB also said it was still prepared to be active on the foreign exchange market if required.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe