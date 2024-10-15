Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Swiss regulator tells UBS to strengthen its crisis plans

UBS
Keystone / Ennio Leanza
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss regulator tells UBS to strengthen its crisis plans
Listening: Swiss regulator tells UBS to strengthen its crisis plans

UBS must improve its emergency plans following its takeover of Credit Suisse to ensure the bank can be wound down or sold without risking financial stability and taxpayer cash, Swiss regulator FINMA said on Tuesday.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Reuters/ts

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

FINMA said it had suspended the annual approval of UBS’s recovery and emergency plans while Switzerland’s last globally systemically important bank develops its approach as it integrates Credit Suisse.

“Based on the experience of the Credit Suisse crisis, additional options for action are required to further strengthen crisis preparations and resolution planning for systemically important banks,” FINMA said in a statement.

+ Why a monster UBS bank scares Switzerland

UBS said it had already begun work on further developing its existing emergency plans “in a targeted manner”.

“As FINMA confirmed in its press release, UBS meets the current requirements to be resolvable in accordance with the preferred restructuring strategy in the event of a crisis,” the Swiss bank said in a statement.

FINMA said UBS’s emergency plan must ensure the Swiss entity can continue to operate without interruption even if there were a risk of insolvency.

“In its emergency plan, UBS must in particular revise the liquidity planning and the refinancing of the Swiss entity when the emergency plan is activated,” the regulator said.

The Credit Suisse crisis had highlighted problems related to the speed and extent of deposit withdrawals, and there needed to be a stronger focus on measures to generate liquidity, it added.

+ How to tame UBS without making the bank toothless

Emergency rescue

UBS bought Credit Suisse in an emergency rescue in March 2023 after the latter experienced a liquidity crisis.

The collapse of the country’s second-largest lender prompted deep soul-searching among Swiss financial authorities and promises to make the system more robust.

FINMA has repeatedly called for greater powers to oversee banks, after it was accused of doing too little to prevent the implosion of Credit Suisse.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
8 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
154 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Bern cantonal police uncover organized drug trafficking

More

Bern police bust organised drug trafficker

This content was published on Drug trafficking and money laundering worth millions: in October, the Bern cantonal police concluded extensive investigations into organised drug trafficking.

Read more: Bern police bust organised drug trafficker
Givaudan invests CHF 50 million in Indonesia

More

Givaudan invests CHF50 million in Indonesia

This content was published on Swiss flavour and fragrance firm Givaudan is strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia with the construction of a new plant in Indonesia.

Read more: Givaudan invests CHF50 million in Indonesia

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR