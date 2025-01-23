Swiss stock market continues to bet on Trump

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss stock market continued the gains of recent days on Wednesday. The Swiss Market Index (SMI) closed in positive territory for the 12th time this year and above the 12,200 mark for the first time since October 2024.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The reason for this was the perceived “spirit of optimism” in the US, according to the market. In recent weeks, there have been increasing signs that the economic strengths in the US clearly outweigh the weaknesses. Moreover, the risks have already been priced in, said one market observer.

The SMI closed 0.80% higher at 12,207.89 points. Other European indices such as the DAX in Frankfurt (+1.0%) and the CAC 40 in Paris (+0.9%) also rose. In the US, the Dow Jones was up in the early evening (+0.3%).

+ Swiss health minister criticises Trump's exit from WHO

Swiss engineering firm ABB (+3.7%) led the blue chips, benefiting from Trump’s plans to speed up the approval process for oil, gas and electricity projects.

Pharmaceutical heavyweights provide support

The SMI heavyweights Roche (+1.3%) and Novartis (+0.4%), which will present their annual figures next week, were also driven by market sentiment.

“AI fantasy” brought the chip supplier VAT a price increase of 2.0%. The previous evening, US President Trump had announced a $500 billion (£453 billion) project for AI infrastructure.

Finally, investors also invested in the crisis-proof currency gold. In the early evening, the value of gold exceeded the CHF2,500 mark, reaching a new all-time high. Specifically, the price of gold stood at CHF2504.28.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

