Switzerland faces income losses from US tariffs, says ETH Zurich

Generated with artificial intelligence.
ETH Zurich’s Centre for Economic Research (KOF) has warned that US tariffs could hit the Swiss economy hard. The higher cost of exporting goods might lead to income losses of up to 0.5%.

This content was published on
3 minutes
“Trade tensions sparked by the US administration’s tariff policy pose significant risks to Switzerland’s export-driven economy,” says a KOF report released on Wednesday.

In several scenario analyses, the institute estimates “real income losses” for the Swiss economy between 0.2% and 0.6% due to the 31% tariffs on Swiss exports to the US. “These income losses can be roughly seen as gross domestic product (GDP) losses,” says the KOF.

+ US tariff shock: adding up the Swiss bill

Compared to European trading partners like Germany and France, Switzerland would face “significantly higher losses.” And this is just under the current scenario: “If tariffs were imposed on pharmaceutical products, the real income losses would rise sharply,” warns the KOF.

Duration is crucial

Another key factor is the duration of these measures. If trade barriers keep rising and more countries are affected, “amplification effects” could increase real income losses by 1.3 times.

The longer these customs measures persist, the greater the impact of structural changes is likely to be. Restructuring supply chains and production capacities is not only expensive but also poses uncertainties in quality, efficiency and stability. The KOF estimates these scaling factors to be over 1 and “significantly higher in extreme cases.”

UBS has already cut its GDP forecasts for the next two years by half a percentage point per year. The major bank says the US tariffs directly impact around a third of Swiss exports to the US, with exemptions for pharmaceutical products and gold. UBS notes that, besides watches, “price-sensitive” goods like machinery and medtech products are particularly affected.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

