Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

TradeXBank to resume full operations after Sberbank Switzerland taken off sanctions list

Farm in US.
TradeXBank specialises in commodity trade finance in the fields of energy, agricultural products, fertilisers and metals. KEYSTONE

TradeXBank, the former Swiss branch of Russia’s Sberbank, will be able to resume its dollar-denominated activities from the second half of this year following resolution with the Office of US Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), a US Treasury agency.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This move follows the removal of TradeXBank’s predecessor, Sberbank (Switzerland) AG, from an OFAC sanctions list, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

TradeXBank stressed this step “recognises the bank’s Swiss ownership structure and its efforts undertaken to apply recognised industry standards to apply highest compliance standards”.

“This is an important milestone and puts to bed the final legacy issue from TradeXBank’s predecessor,” said Christian Lüscher, chair of the board of directors, said in the statement.

+ Russia’s Sberbank Switzerland changes hands to new Swiss owner

The Swiss branch of Russia’s Sberbank was sold in 2022 to the Geneva-based m3 Groupe Holding company, owned by Abdallah Chatila, freeing the bank from intensive supervision by Swiss financial regulator.

As the new Geneva-based owner became the main shareholder, the bank was automatically released from its sanctions.

Based in Zurich and employing more than 50 people, TradeXBank specialises in commodity trade finance in the fields of energy, agricultural products, fertilisers and metals.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

News

The hall of EPFL’s architecture building in Lausanne is currently occupied by around 50 Pro-Palestinian protesters.

More

Students at EPFL in Switzerland join Gaza protest wave

This content was published on Pro-Palestinian activists occupied a building at the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) on Tuesday, mirroring a peaceful demonstration at the nearby University of Lausanne (UNIL).

Read more: Students at EPFL in Switzerland join Gaza protest wave
Boulevard Carl-Vogt in Geneva.

More

Geneva decides not to remove controversial memorials

This content was published on The city of Geneva has presented an action plan regarding a series of controversial local statues and monuments of historical figures linked to racism, colonialism or slavery.

Read more: Geneva decides not to remove controversial memorials
a doctor retrieves an egg with help from an ultrasound scan and a needle inserted into a woman who is laying on her back with legs held open. nurses assist in the background.

More

Swiss are open to assisted reproduction

This content was published on A majority of Swiss citizens have open attitudes towards various infertility treatments, including even egg donation, which is currently prohibited.

Read more: Swiss are open to assisted reproduction

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR