The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

EU court maintains fine against UBS

Trio of banks around UBS defend themselves in vain against multi-million fine
Trio of banks around UBS defend themselves in vain against multi-million fine Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
EU court maintains fine against UBS
Listening: EU court maintains fine against UBS

UBS, the Italian UniCredit and the Japanese bank Nomura have unsuccessfully defended themselves against a multi-million fine in the legal dispute over illegal collusion in the trading of government bonds. UBS is considering an appeal.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The European Commission had fined the banks because their traders had participated in a cartel for European government bonds with other banks between 2007 and 2011. The General Court of the European Union (EGC) confirmed this in its judgement but reduced the fines for Nomura and UniCredit slightly.

According to the European Commission’s investigations, in addition to UBS, UniCredit and Nomura, Natixis (France), Bank of America, WestLB (now Portigon, Germany) and RBS (now NatWest, UK) were also involved in the cartel. They are alleged to have cooperated and exchanged information in order to gain competitive advantages in the issuance and trading of the bonds.

In 2021, the Commission imposed fines totalling €371 million (CHF354 million) on Nomura, UBS and UniCredit. UBS will be the most expensive: its fine of €172 million remains unchanged. The fines for Nomura and UniCredit now amount to just under €126 million and €65 million respectively.

The new total for all three banks now amounts to €363 million.

RBS/NatWest went unpunished because it had reported the cartel, as did WestLB because it was split up in 2012 and its legal successor Portigon no longer generated any turnover. In the case of Bank of America and Natixis, the statute of limitations had expired. A total of seven financial institutions were involved in the cartel.

Judgement essentially confirmed

The EGC has now essentially confirmed the Commission’s decision. There had been a “single and continuous infringement” by the banks involved, which was particularly harmful to competition. The Commission was therefore not required to provide evidence of the banks’ behaviour in individual cases.

Both sides can still appeal against the judgement to the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

UBS will assess the decision and consider whether it will appeal, the bank told the news agency AWP. According to earlier statements, it had already recognised provisions in an “appropriate” amount.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
72 Likes
141 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR