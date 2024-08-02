TX Group’s investment Helvengo enters liquidation

The TX Group had led a seed financing round for Helvengo at the beginning of 2022, which totalled over CHF4.2 million ($4.8 million). Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Approximately two and a half years after the Zurich-based TX Group invested in the insurtech start-up Helvengo, the company is now in liquidation, as noted in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

According to the official announcement, the company was dissolved by a resolution at the Annual General Meeting on July 10. The TX Group had led a seed financing round for Helvengo at the beginning of 2022, which totalled over CHF4.2 million ($4.8 million). Other investors included Postfinance Ventures, Seed X, Hypoport, Anamcara Capital, Plug and Play, Conny&Co, and various business angels. The TX Group did not disclose its investment amount at the time.

Helvengo provided insurance products for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and start-ups.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

