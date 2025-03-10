Listening: UBS fined in France for harassing whistleblowers
The Swiss bank UBS was fined €75,000 (CHF71,410), the maximum penalty, in Paris on Monday for moral harassment by its French subsidiary of two whistleblowers, who had denounced the tax evasion system organised by the bank.
UBS Europe, which absorbed the French branch, was also ordered to pay €50,000 in damages to Nicolas Forissier, the former head of internal auditing.
However, the bank was acquitted of witness tampering and obstructing the health, safety and working conditions committee.
According to Forissier’s lawyer, William Bourdon, this is the first time in France that a whistleblower has obtained a conviction against his former employer.
Although the amount of the fine “seems a little derisory […] we are happy and proud of this decision”, said Bourdon. “It is also a powerful message to the whistleblowers of tomorrow, who must see this decision as a deterrent”.
And in 2023, the Court of Cassation definitively confirmed the bank’s guilt, but cancelled the penalties and damages, ordering a new trial to re-examine them.
