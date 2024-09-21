Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

UBS to put 19 branches up for sale across Switzerland

Picture of a UBS logo
Properties and individual floors will be available for sale in various locations, including Locarno, Glarus, Einsiedeln, and Martigny. Keystone/Steffen Schmidt
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
UBS to put 19 branches up for sale across Switzerland
Listening: UBS to put 19 branches up for sale across Switzerland

As part of consolidating its branch network, UBS is putting 19 former branch properties up for sale across Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
RTS

These branches will no longer be needed once the integration of Credit Suisse is complete.

UBS’s Real Estate Advisory team has been given the responsibility of managing the sales, a bank spokesperson confirmed on Friday, verifying reports from the financial blog Inside Paradeplatz. “As we’ve already mentioned, we’ll be closing duplicate branches and keeping the best ones,” the spokesperson said.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to excerpts from the sales brochure published by the German-speaking blog, properties and individual floors will be sold in various locations such as Locarno, Glarus, Einsiedeln, and Martigny. They can be purchased individually or as a “package” (a partial or full portfolio).

More

As part of Credit Suisse’s integration, UBS plans to close a total of 85 branches in areas with overlaps. By 2026, the branch network is expected to have around 190 branches across Switzerland, roughly the same number UBS operated before acquiring Credit Suisse.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
88 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR