UBS struggles with technical problems in payment transactions

Customers at Swiss bank UBS were hit by a technical fault in payment transactions on Wednesday.

Certain debits to clients’ accounts are currently being displayed twice, the bank told the Keystone-SDA news agency in response to an enquiry.

Blick.ch first reported on the disruption. Clients were informed accordingly, UBS also announced. The cause had been recognised. The incorrect bookings will be corrected.

The exact cause of the problem, the number of clients affected and the time at which the problem will be rectified were not disclosed, the statement continued.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

