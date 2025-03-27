UBS struggles with technical problems in payment transactions

Customers at Swiss bank UBS were hit by a technical fault in payment transactions on Wednesday.

Certain debits to clients’ accounts are currently being displayed twice, the bank told the Keystone-SDA news agency in response to an enquiry.

Blick.ch first reported on the disruption. Clients were informed accordingly, UBS also announced. The cause had been recognised. The incorrect bookings will be corrected.

The exact cause of the problem, the number of clients affected and the time at which the problem will be rectified were not disclosed, the statement continued.

