Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Banking & Fintech

What is a tariff? A quick guide

Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump’s economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price? This video offers a quick overview of various tariffs and their impact on prices.

This content was published on
1 minute

A multimedia journalist, Dominique Soguel began her international reporting career at Agence France-Presse covering the Arab Spring. She also served as the Istanbul correspondent for the Associated Press before moving to Switzerland in 2016. A native English and Spanish speaker with Swiss roots, she loves to travel and will take any opportunity to chat in Italian, Arabic and French – preferably over coffee. No tea, thank you!

A documentary and animation filmmaker from Bern, Michele studied film at Zurich University of the Arts. He's been a swissinfo.ch video journalist since 2004 and has a special interest in developing new video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles.

What is a tariff? Tariffs are taxes governments impose on imported goods and servicesExternal link, rendering foreign products more expensive than domestically produced alternatives.

These customs duties can be used to protect domestic industries from foreign competition, raise government revenue, or address trade imbalances. Tariffs can also be used for diplomatic leverage.

Edited by Virginie Mangin

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
This month’s video picks

Never miss a new video in your language from SWI swissinfo.ch again; sign up to have them sent once a month straight to your inbox

Monthly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Collage showing stablecoins, cash money, gold and silver 

More

Stablecoins explained

This content was published on Traditional cryptocurrencies can rapidly change in value. A new form of cryptocurrency backed by traditional money promises more stability.

Read more: Stablecoins explained

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR