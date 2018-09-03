The German authorities have closed the case against the deputy head of Switzerland’s secret service. Paul Zinniker had been accused of commissioning a spy to gather intelligence on Germany’s tax collectors.
Germany dropped the case in June because it was not possible to prove that Zinniker was guilty, a spokeswoman for the German federal prosecutor told the Swiss News Agency on Monday – following a report in Swiss Sunday newspaper NZZ am Sonntagexternal link.
The espionage activity was related to so-called tax CDs with data on suspected tax dodgers keeping money in Swiss banks. In November 2017, the Swiss man was sentenced in Germany to a probationary sentence of 22 months and a fine of €40,000 (CHF45,047).
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.