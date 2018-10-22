Swiss bank UBS has reportedly warned its wealth managers against travel to China after one of its advisers was requested to stay put in Beijing by Chinese authorities.
The Financial Times and the New York Times said a Singapore-based UBS banker who had recently travelled to China to advise a wealthy Chinese client was asked to stay in the country to answer questions regarding an undisclosed matter.
The banker had not been detained, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company issued an internal memo recommending regional private banking advisors to postpone trips to China until her situation is clarified.
There has been no official comment from China’s ministry of foreign affairs or UBS.
The Swiss banks runs an onshore wealth management business in China. UBS is also Asia’s top wealth manager with $383 billion (CHF351 billion) in assets under management, according to The Financial Times.
Several other major banks have issued a similar warning to their employees, aReuters reported on Monday. These include Citigroup, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan.
