Turkish Ambassador to Switzerland Ilhan Saygili said in July that the Turkish-Swiss dual nationals still being held in Turkey would be released imminently (KEYSTONE/PATRICK HUERLIMANN)

Four Turkish-Swiss dual nationals remain unable to leave Turkey after one person who had been in the same situation returned to Switzerland this week, according to the foreign affairs ministry.

The individuals had either been arrested or prevented from leaving Turkey in the aftermath of a failed coup in 2016. The foreign affairs ministry said in July that the individuals were being held on suspicion of belonging to banned organisations.

One dual national remains in Turkish custody, the foreign affairs ministry confirmed to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. The other three are banned from leaving the country.

In July, Turkish ambassador to Switzerland, Ilhan Saygili had announced the imminent lifting of the travel ban on Turkish-Swiss dual nationals and promised their release. At the time, eight individuals with both passports were prevented from travelling. However, Saygili said that the ban would only be lifted for those citizens who were not allowed to leave the country because of an administrative measure. Those who had the ban imposed because of a court decision would have to wait for a new ruling to be able to travel again.

The foreign affairs ministry told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper on Saturday that it has discussed the travel ban with Turkish officials on many levels and will continue to do so. The ministry did not comment on individual cases.

