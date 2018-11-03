Four Turkish-Swiss dual nationals remain unable to leave Turkey after one person who had been in the same situation returned to Switzerland this week, according to the foreign affairs ministry.
The individuals had either been arrested or prevented from leaving Turkey in the aftermath of a failed coup in 2016. The foreign affairs ministry said in July that the individuals were being held on suspicion of belonging to banned organisations.
One dual national remains in Turkish custody, the foreign affairs ministry confirmed to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. The other three are banned from leaving the country.
In July, Turkish ambassador to Switzerland, Ilhan Saygili had announced the imminent lifting of the travel ban on Turkish-Swiss dual nationals and promised their release. At the time, eight individuals with both passports were prevented from travelling. However, Saygili said that the ban would only be lifted for those citizens who were not allowed to leave the country because of an administrative measure. Those who had the ban imposed because of a court decision would have to wait for a new ruling to be able to travel again.
The foreign affairs ministry told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper on Saturday that it has discussed the travel ban with Turkish officials on many levels and will continue to do so. The ministry did not comment on individual cases.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.