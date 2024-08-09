Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
BBC asks Huw Edwards to return salary paid since sex-offence arrest

2 minutes

By Paul Sandle

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s BBC said Huw Edwards, its former news anchor who pleaded guilty last month to making indecent pictures of children, should return the salary he was paid after his arrest in November, adding he had not been up front about the charges.

Edwards was the BBC’s highest paid journalist and top news presenter until he quit in April, receiving an yearly salary of up to 479,999 pounds ($611,758), according to its annual report.

He had not been on screen since last July following allegations he had paid a young person for sexually explicit photos, something which was unconnected to the criminal charges.

The board of the BBC, which is funded by a fee paid by television viewers, said it had authorised the broadcaster’s management to seek the return of the salary Edwards had been paid between the time of his arrest and his resignation, around 200,000 pounds.

“Edwards pleaded guilty to an appalling crime,” the board said on Friday.

“Had he been up front when asked by the BBC about his arrest, we would never have continued to pay him public money. He has clearly undermined trust in the BBC and brought us into disrepute.”

The BBC has said previously it was aware of the arrest but not the severity of the charges Edwards was facing.

The board said it supported the BBC management’s handling of the matter given the knowledge it had at the time. It also said it would commission an independent review on strengthening its workplace culture.

It said while the charges against Edwards related to his personal life, the case also put a spotlight on the question of power imbalances in the workplace.

The government welcomed the decision to launch a review.

“The BBC is a hugely valued and important player in the public service broadcasting landscape that reaches millions every day and it is vital that the public has complete trust and faith in the organisation and in how it is run,” Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said.

“BBC staff must be able to feel safe in the workplace and be confident that if non-editorial complaints are raised they will be acted upon and dealt with fairly and decisively.”

($1 = 0.7846 pounds)

