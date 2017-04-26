Copyright

Bears in a box Apr 26, 2017 - 16:45 Customs officers at Zurich airport discovered two stuffed bears inside wooden crates instead of the machine parts indicated in the cargo documents. Federal customs officials say the discovery was made when opening wooden crates shipped from the United States that arrived in Switzerland on March 21. The crates were intended to go to a Swiss company, but officials intercepted the cargo because of irregularities in the documents. The brown bears are protected species and trade in them is illegal.