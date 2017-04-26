Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

Wildlife trafficking Bears in a box

Stuffed bears discovered in a crate at the Zurich airport came from the United States.

(EZV)

Customs officers at Zurich airport discovered two stuffed bears inside wooden crates instead of the machine parts indicated in the cargo documents.

Federal customs officials say the discovery was made when opening wooden crates shipped from the United States that arrived in Switzerland on March 21.

The crates were intended to go to a Swiss company, but officials intercepted the cargo because of irregularities in the documents.

The brown bears are protected species and trade in them is illegal.

