Belarus’s Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted over ‘extremism’, state media says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 31 more people convicted of crimes related to “extremism”, state news agency Belta said on Thursday.

Belta cited Lukashenko’s press service as saying that among those pardoned were two women and 29 men.