Belarus demands measures from Ukraine against new airspace violations

(Reuters) – Belarus’ Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian charge d’affaires on Saturday and told Kyiv to take measures against airspace violations after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said a dozen Ukrainian drones had been destroyed, Russia’s Tass news agency reported.

“The Belarusian side demanded that comprehensive measures be taken to rule out any such future incidents in the future which could lead to further escalation of the situation in the region,” Tass quoted the ministry’s press service as saying.