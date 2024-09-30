Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Belarus opposition leader backs Lithuania’s case in ICC over deportations

LONDON (Reuters) – Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya backed Lithuania’s request to the International Criminal Court on Monday to investigate Belarus over forcible deportations and other alleged crimes against its own people.

“The crimes committed by this regime, from forced deportations to illegal arrests and torture, cannot go unpunished. Lithuania’s courage gives us hope that the world is finally holding the regime accountable for its atrocities,” Tsikhanouskaya said in a statement.

She said about 300,000 Belarusians had been forced to flee the country, with every thirtieth resident of Belarus now living in exile.

