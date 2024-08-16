Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Belarus pardons 30 jailed protesters, state media reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 30 individuals who were convicted of taking part in protests, state news agency Belta reported on Friday.

It said, without naming them, that Lukashenko had pardoned 14 women and 16 men.

The veteran leader, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been in power for three decades. In 2020 he used his police and security forces to crush mass protests after an election that the opposition and the West accused him of rigging.

In recent months, dozens of Nobel prize winners have joined calls on Lukashenko to release those detained during those demonstrations. Human rights groups say there are some 1,400 political prisoners in Belarus.

Lukashenko released an initial batch of 18 prisoners at the start of July including Ryhor Kastusiou, a veteran opposition figure suffering from cancer.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Maxim Rodionov and Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR