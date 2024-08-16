Belarus warns of high chance of armed provocation from Ukraine, Belta says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday that there was a high probability of an armed provocation from neighbouring Ukraine, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

Khrenin’s comments came amid an ongoing Ukrainian incursion into Russia that began on Aug. 6 when thousands of Kyiv’s troops smashed through Russia’s western border.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a top ally of Vladimir Putin, warned on Thursday that Ukraine could attack Belarus and widen the war.