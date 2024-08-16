Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Belarus warns of high chance of armed provocation from Ukraine, Belta says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday that there was a high probability of an armed provocation from neighbouring Ukraine, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

Khrenin’s comments came amid an ongoing Ukrainian incursion into Russia that began on Aug. 6 when thousands of Kyiv’s troops smashed through Russia’s western border.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a top ally of Vladimir Putin, warned on Thursday that Ukraine could attack Belarus and widen the war.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
50 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR