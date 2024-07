Belarusian foreign minister arrives in North Korea, KCNA says

SEOUL (Reuters) – Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Vladimirovich Ruzenkov arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday at the invitation of North Korea’s foreign ministry, North Korean state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

KCNA had previously said the visit would be from Tuesday to Friday.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov that had been visiting North Korea left Pyongyang on Tuesday, KCNA said.