Belgian king appoints centrist Christian democrat as coalition mediator

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium’s King Philippe has appointed Wallonian politician Maxime Prevot, leader of Francophone centrist party Les Engages, to mediate coalition talks after they became deadlocked oversocial-economic reforms, the palace said on Friday.

The king had previously appointed Bart De Wever, whose Flemish nationalist N-VA became the largest party in Belgium in the country’s , to lead coalition talks. However, he resigned on Thursday after negotiations stalled over liberal Francophone party MR’s opposition to a capital gains tax.

De Wever had tried to form a government with his N-VA, Les Engages, MR, Flemish Christian Democrat party CD&V, and Flemish socialist party Vooruit, dubbed the Arizona coalition as the parties’ colours match the U.S. state’s flag.

Prevot’s Les Engages only came in eight in the recent elections but the politician has been described in Belgian media as being a big supporter of the Arizona coalition and being on good terms with all party leaders.

The palace said it wants “negotiations to be resumed as fast as possible” and asked Prevot to report back on Monday Sept. 2, giving him 10 days to smooth out differences between the parties.

Belgium needs to clean up its government finances as it is one of seven EU countries for which the European Commission has proposed disciplinary measures for excessive budget deficits.

While the talks continue, the government of outgoing Prime Minister Alexander De Croo – whose Flemish liberal party slumped in the June poll – will stay on in a caretaker capacity.

Belgium holds the world record for the longest government formation – the longest one took 541 days in 2010-2011.