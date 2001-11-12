Belgium vows to continue legal action against Swissair

This content was published on November 12, 2001 1:08 PM Nov 12, 2001 - 13:08

Sabena has gone bankrupt in the wake of the Swissair Group's collapse (swissinfo.ch)

The Belgian government says it will press ahead with its legal fight against the Swissair Group by trying to unite the complaints against the collapsed airline conglomerate.

In a radio interview on Monday, the Belgian transport minister, Rik Daems, said the way the Swissair Group had withdrawn from its responsibilities towards the Belgian national carrier, Sabena, was scandalous.



Daems said he was talking to affected parties in France, Germany and Portugal to try to take concerted action against the Swissair Group.



The airline conglomerate had investments in France through AOM/Air Liberté and Air Littoral and in Germany through LTU.



The Swissair Group has a 49.5 per cent stake in Sabena, with the other shareholder being the Belgian state. The Swiss company reneged on a deal to inject fresh money into Sabena shortly before it collapsed last month.



Sabena itself went bankrupt last week in Belgium's largest-ever corporate failure, with 12,000 jobs at risk. The state is trying to launch a successor carrier around the subsidiary, Delta Air Transport.



swissinfo with agencies

