Berlin airport faces major disruptions amid global tech outage

BERLIN (Reuters) – Berlin airport temporarily halted all flights on Monday due to a technical fault, a spokesperson told Reuters on Friday, adding that though check-in services were up and running again, there would be delays throughout the day.

The spokesperson did not give details about the nature of the problem, which comes as carriers, media companies, banks and telecoms firms around the world report system outages disrupting their operations.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Allegiant Air grounded flights less than an hour after Microsoft said it resolved its cloud services outage that impacted several low-cost carriers.

Hamburg airport said four of the airlines it services were experiencing problems with Crowdstrike, a global cybersecurity firm, but that the disruptions were manageable.

A spokesperson for Zurich airport said it was not experiencing problems, but that flights to Berlin were cancelled because BER was not accepting incoming flights until 1000 GMT.

Franfurt airport said flights to and from Berlin had been halted until 0945 GMT but that all other operations were running as normal.

Lufthansa said it was only slightly affected by the IT disruptions, but that there could be some flight cancellations and delays.