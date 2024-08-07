Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Berlin doctor accused of killing four under palliative care

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – A German doctor faces criminal charges for killing four elderly patients under his palliative care and for trying to set their flats on fire to destroy evidence, Berlin prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The 39-year old physician, working for an out-patient nursing care service, is accused of killing the patients, aged between 72 and 94 years in June and July but it has not yet been established how he did it, according to a statement.

His attempts to set Berlin flats ablaze were not always successful but in some cases led to fire brigades having to put out fires.

Police did not identify the suspect.

