Alarm raised as drones buzz Swiss nuclear power plant

At least seven drones were spotted headed for the plant Keystone-SDA

Several drones have triggered a police operation at the Gösgen nuclear power plant in Switzerland. It remains unclear why the drones were flying over the plant.

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SRF

A resident alerted police on Sunday evening after spotting at least seven drones flying towards the power plant.

Solothurn cantonal police have confirmed an investigation to determine the exact number of drones. Local officers are in contact with police forces of neighboring cantons, the Federal Office of Civil Aviation and the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol).

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The night after the incident, the power plant site was more closely monitored. However, the plant’s security was never compromised, says Max Brugger, spokesperson at Gösgen nuclear power plant. For security reasons, how the plant protects itself against drones remains confidential.

The nuclear power plant is designed in such a way that it would not be disabled even by the crash of a large aircraft. “We currently assess the threat posed by drones, with regard to nuclear safety, as negligible,” said Brugger.

While drones cannot disable a nuclear power plant, they are ideal for monitoring entrances, exits, and security procedures from the air, drone expert Ulrike Franke recently told Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

Drones flying onto the site may not be shot down or otherwise stopped – despite the existing no-fly zone. The power plant operators must inform the police, explains Stefan Hunziker. He is a professional drone pilot and trains various cantonal police forces.

Defence jammers

The police have various options at their disposal. For example, there are defence systems called jammers. These disrupt the radio link between the drone and its remote control. Other jamming devices can block GPS reception.

“Certain police forces also possess net launchers that can bring drones down,” Hunziker adds. However, these net launchers only have a range of 50 to 70 metres.

Drones were sighted at a military barracks in Jassbach, canton Bern, in early July. Prior to that, there were sightings at an air force base in Meiringen. Drones were also spotted over the power substation in Laufenburg, canton Aargau, in the autumn of 2025. This facility is considered one of Europe’s most important power hubs.

A potential security risk was hotly debated, leading to motions in the Aargau cantonal parliament. Five months later, the all-clear was given. A private company, commissioned by Swissgrid, the national electricity operator, was behind the drone flight. The company was inspecting the power lines for Swissgrid, the flight had been authorized, and all the fuss was for nothing. This possibility also exists in the Gösgen case.

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More War & peace Several unidentified drones spotted over a Swiss military base This content was published on Drones have been spotted flying in formation over a military base. According to the army, such incidents have been on the rise. Read more: Several unidentified drones spotted over a Swiss military base

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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