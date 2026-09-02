Did US derail Swiss probe into Venezuelan businessman?
Alejandro Betancourt, Washington’s key intermediary in the Venezuelan oil sector, is facing criminal proceedings in Switzerland.
According to an investigation by the Washington Post, senior United States officials are said to have intervened with the Swiss authorities to defend his interests.
A highly influential businessman, Betancourt maintains close ties with the authorities in Caracas and, in particular, has direct access to the acting president, Delcy Rodríguez. His company is now Venezuela’s second-largest private oil producer.
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Following the capture of former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro by US forces in January, Betancourt has become a key intermediary between Washington and Caracas, particularly in the oil sector.
Last Friday, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela – described as historic – in which Betancourt’s company is set to play a central role. The deal covers 17 oil fields representing some 65 billion barrels of reserves.
Since 2019, the Zurich public prosecutor’s office has been investigating Betancourt on suspicion of money laundering. The businessman denies any wrongdoing.
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In November 2025, Switzerland requested his extradition from Britain. Betancourt was then arrested and barred from leaving British territory whilst the authorities examined the Swiss request.
High-level US contacts
It was in the weeks following Maduro’s capture that the US began taking action. The State Department first contacted the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs. The Department of Justice also held discussions with the Attorney General of Switzerland.
The Federal Office of Justice confirmed to Swiss public broadcaster RTS that a “brief discussion” had indeed taken place. It added, however, that the Attorney General had simply referred his US counterparts to the Zurich public prosecutor’s office, which has jurisdiction over the case.
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Discussions then began with the Zurich judicial authorities, according to the Washington PostExternal link (behind paywall). The message was that Betancourt must be allowed to travel. Washington also indicated its preference for a resolution of the case without criminal sanctions.
Extradition request withdrawn
In May, the Swiss extradition request addressed to Britain was withdrawn at the initiative of the Zurich judicial authorities. When questioned by RTS, the Zurich public prosecutor’s office explained this decision by citing “particularities of British law regarding extradition”, without wishing to go into further detail, citing the confidentiality of the investigation and the strategy of the inquiry.
It clarified, however, that this withdrawal relates solely to the extradition proceedings in Britain and that the criminal proceedings against Betancourt are ongoing.
When withdrawing its extradition request, Switzerland reportedly also asked the US to arrest the businessman should he travel to US territory, according to the Washington Post. Washington did not act on this request.
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US visa despite Swiss request
In June, the US administration issued Betancourt with a multiple-entry visa. He has since travelled to the US on several occasions and has also travelled to Venezuela.
This case raises a key question from the Swiss perspective: what influence did the actions of the US actually have on the course of the proceedings?
When contacted by RTS, the Swiss foreign ministry stated that it did not wish to comment on the Washington Post article.
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Translated from German, sub-edited by Matthew Allen/ds
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