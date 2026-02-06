Expert: Switzerland is an interesting market for illegal synthetic drugs networks

Ecstasy tablets in an archive photograph from 2021 Keystone / DPA / Oliver Berg

After a major synthetic‑drug network was dismantled in Europe, Swiss public broadcaster RSI asked an expert whether – and how – Switzerland might be involved in producing or trafficking such drugs.

5 minutes

Last month, Europol announced the dismantling of a major synthetic drug network active across several European countries.External link The operation led to over 100 arrests, the closure of 24 laboratories, the seizure of 9.3 tonnes of narcotics and 1,000 tonnes of chemicals used to manufacture substances such as MDMA, amphetamine, methamphetamine and cathinone.

Is Switzerland also affected by this illegal drugs trade? RSI asked Frank Zobel, co-head of research and deputy director of the NGO Addiction SwitzerlandExternal link.

RSI: Is Switzerland directly or indirectly affected by illegal synthetic drug production and trafficking networks in Europe? What role does it play?

Frank Zobel: It is possible that a seizure of this kind will also have an impact in Switzerland, although at the moment we do not have enough information to say for sure based on what Europol has published.

Frank Zobel, deputy director of Addiction Switzerland Sucht Schweiz / Dipendenze Svizzera / Addiction Suisse

Switzerland is a country where the consumption of synthetic drugs – ecstasy, amphetamine and methamphetamine – is relatively widespread. It is not a huge market, but it is still significant for these substances.

One or two labs have been identified in Switzerland in the past, but they were very small. Switzerland is therefore not a country of production, but primarily one of consumption. In addition, these are not highly structured criminal networks. Often, we are dealing with consumers who buy larger quantities and resell them in nightlife settings or to acquaintances. This differs from drugs such as cocaine or heroin, where well-organised criminal groups dominate the market.

RSI: Are there vulnerabilities in the Swiss system that could be exploited by international criminal networks?

F.Z.: Switzerland is clearly an interesting country. It is wealthy, politically stable and offers opportunities to invest illicit funds. There have also been cases in the past involving organised crime, particularly linked to the Italian mafia. During the era of banking secrecy, the situation was even more problematic.

Its central location in Europe and its transport links to France, Germany, Italy and Austria also make Switzerland potentially attractive. At the same time, it is a country with a strong police presence. The cantons are generally very vigilant, and no areas are off-limits to law enforcement, unlike in some countries.

RSI: What warning signs does Addiction Switzerland currently observe?

F.Z.: What we are seeing is the spread of increasingly cheap but increasingly potent substances. This trend has been developing over the past 15 to 20 years and involves cocaine, synthetic drugs and cannabis products.

These developments are also visible internationally and are cause for concern from a public health perspective. We see this particularly clearly in the consumption of crack cocaine, which is now present across Switzerland. This is currently the market that worries us the most.

RSI: What prevention strategies are in place in Switzerland? Are they sufficient?

F.Z.: The primary strategy in Switzerland, as in many other countries, is prohibition: the consumption, possession, production and sale of drugs are illegal. This does prevent many people from using drugs.

However, the downside is that people who consume drugs take substances whose quality is completely unknown. These users tend to hide their behaviour, which makes it difficult to reach them. They are also exposed to stigma and discrimination. That is the problematic side of this policy.

RSI: What role do drug checking services play?

F.Z.: They play an essential role because they give us direct access to both the market and consumers. Drug checking allows us to identify new substances, analyse their composition and assess their risks.

Previously, we relied almost exclusively on police data. Today, drug checking services also reach people who buy substances online or who prepare drugs themselves. This provides crucial information for monitoring a rapidly evolving market.

How we translate with AI We use automatic translation tools, such as DeepL and Google Translate, for some content. Each translated article is carefully reviewed by a journalist for accuracy. Using translation tools gives us the time for more in-depth articles. Learn more here about how we work with AI.

