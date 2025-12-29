Junk food on trial in the United States – could it happen in Switzerland?

Human beings are naturally attracted to junk food. Biological and psychological mechanisms come into play, explains professor Thomas Brunner, an expert in consumer behaviour.

Why is it so difficult to resist junk food?

T.B.: In the course of evolution, humans have specialised in seeking out high-calorie foods in order to survive. These preferences are exploited in the production of junk food and these products, rich in sugar, fat and salt, activate reward pathways in the brain and dopamine is released. This creates a feeling of pleasure and reinforces the behaviour, similar to addictive substances. Furthermore, we often associate junk food with positive experiences, such as parties or situations where we seek comfort, creating strong habits. And the wide availability of junk food means that we encounter it frequently and it is easy to buy it.

How much and how does marketing influence this?

T.B.: Repeated advertising increases familiarity and perceived attractiveness. Studies show that children and adults exposed to food advertising consume significantly more calories immediately afterwards. Furthermore, these foods are often presented as part of a fun, social and desirable lifestyle and just as often associated with relaxation and stress relief. In addition, well-known brands evoke emotional warmth. Celebrity endorsements and influencer marketing exploit our tendency to follow supposed experts or people we admire. They are very effective strategies because they bypass rational thinking and tap into unconscious automatic processes, especially when cognitive resources are low as in situations of fatigue or stress. Then there are terms like ‘natural’ or ‘protein’ that give a healthy aura, even if they are highly processed foods.

What strategies work to make healthier choices?

T.B.: Consciously changing behaviour requires a lot of self-discipline and is often doomed to failure if one is distracted. That is why we should also use unconscious processes in our favour. It is essential to make healthy choices easier and unhealthy ones slightly more difficult. One strategy can be to redesign our environment. For example, keeping fruit on the table in plain sight instead of ultra-processed snacks. As well as using small plates and snacks already divided into portions: this reduces calorie intake without reducing satisfaction.

Can nutrition labels and warnings change behaviour?

T.B.: They can help, but their effect is limited and you get used to them. A simpler strategy is to buy minimally processed products when possible and follow a balanced diet.

Is responsibility for the food you eat more individual or systemic?

T.B.: We all have a responsibility. People want to lead self-determined lives and must therefore also take responsibility. However, as unhealthy food also leads to costs for society, politicians also have a responsibility. Social marketing for healthy nutrition would be helpful. The integration of these hidden costs into food prices would also help and would make these highly processed products more expensive than fruit and vegetables.

How do you see the future: more regulation or more food ‘education’?

T.B.: I believe we should use every means at our disposal to improve our nutrition. This also includes regulations. Nutrition education is important, but it is not enough on its own. We have to make our food environment healthier, so that we can eat healthily without having to make a conscious effort.