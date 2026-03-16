Swiss companies export military equipment worth almost CHF1 billion

The majority of exports consisted of ammunition and ammunition components. sda-ats

Swiss companies exported war materiel worth CHF948.2 million ($1.2 billion) in 2025. This means that last year's war materiel exports almost equalled the record figure of CHF955 million set in 2022.

3 minutes

According to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), Germany was the largest buyer of the deliveries authorised by SECO in 2025, with exports worth CHF386.4 million. The US, Hungary, Italy and Luxembourg followed in second to fifth place.

Exports to Europe accounted for 86.1% of all exports, followed by the American continent with 10.4%. War materiel exports went to 64 countries.

External Content

Mainly ammunition exported

By category of war materiel, exports of ammunition and ammunition components accounted for a good 43% of the total in 2025. Armoured vehicles and their components accounted for almost 24% of exports.

Swiss industry also exports weapons of all calibres, components for fighter aircraft, fire control equipment, explosives, fuels and combustibles.

Compared to the previous year, the value of CHF948.2 million represents an increase of almost 43%. Last year, Swiss industry exported war materiel worth CHF664.7 million.

The year 2020 was the second year with the most Swiss war materiel exports, with exports totalling CHF901.2 million.

According to SECO, total exports of war materiel from Switzerland in 2025 were around 17% higher than in the previous year.

Arms exports therefore reach a much higher value and, according to SECO, account for 0.21% of the Swiss economy’s total exports of goods.

More

More Swiss Politics Why Switzerland is struggling with its national defence This content was published on Switzerland’s neighbours increasingly see the country as a potential weak link in European security. But at home defence is hardly a priority on the political agenda. Read more: Why Switzerland is struggling with its national defence

Export law to be relaxed

SECO pointed out that Switzerland would still not be able to respond positively to requests from other countries to transfer Swiss war materiel to Ukraine. This is due to the principle of equal treatment under neutrality law.

In addition, the authorisation criteria of the Swiss War Materiel Act also exclude the delivery of war materiel to countries involved in an international armed conflict.

In December, however, the Swiss parliament softened the export rules for war materiel in consideration of Swiss defence companies.

According to the bill drafted by a centre-right majority, Swiss armaments companies will also be able to supply war material to 25 Western countries involved in an armed conflict in future.

Read more here:

More

More Neutrality Switzerland eases arms export rules as its industry is shunned by Europe This content was published on Switzerland will allow the sale of weapons to countries embroiled in conflict, in a move favourable to its defence industry. The country insists such exports are compatible with neutrality. Read more: Switzerland eases arms export rules as its industry is shunned by Europe

The transfer of weapons should also be possible in principle. The government is to be given a right of veto, for example if it considers Switzerland’s neutrality or foreign and security policy interests to be jeopardised.

At the beginning of the year, an alliance of the Social Democratic Party, the Green Party, the Protestant Party, anti-army campaigners and NGOs launched a referendum against this “Lex Armaments Industry”.

More Debate Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi How should a neutral country like Switzerland handle arms exports to conflict zones? Switzerland could soon allow the re-export of locally made arms to countries involved in conflict. What are your thoughts on this? Join the discussion 38 Likes View the discussion

Translated from German by AI/ts

How we translate with AI We use automatic translation tools, such as DeepL and Google Translate, for some content. Each translated article is carefully reviewed by a journalist for accuracy. Using translation tools gives us the time for more in-depth articles. Learn more here about how we work with AI.

Popular Stories Most Discussed

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative