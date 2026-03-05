The Swiss chalet kit: a little-known success story of the Industrial Age

A catalogue of the Spring Frère factory in Geneva. Centre d’iconographie, Bibliothèque de Genève

Between 1850 and 1920, the Swiss chalet enjoyed its golden age, embraced first by aristocrats and later by the bourgeoisie. Thanks to the Industrial Revolution, kit‑built chalets were exported worldwide. Historian Pauline Nerfin revisits this little‑known story in her University of Geneva thesis.

The chalet craze dates back to the 18th century, when the Lake Geneva region depicted by Jean-Jacques Rousseau in his novel Julie, ou la Nouvelle Héloïse [Julie or the New Heloise] captured the European imagination.

Timber construction spread across the continent thanks to technical innovations during the Industrial Revolution and the advent of machine tools. Large saws with reinforced blades powered by steam or water paved the way for mass production. At the same time, maritime and rail transport made it possible to deliver buildings in prefabricated parts.

Growing supply responded to strong demand. At the time, the Alps fascinated Europeans. Mountaineering and geology were emerging as disciplines. “Switzerland was idealised. It was compared to Arcadia [editor’s note: a region of Greece symbolising unspoilt nature], with shepherds inhabiting the mountains,” Pauline Nerfin told the Swiss public broadcaster RTS. The idea of living in the rustic home of Alpine dwellers appealed to urban Europeans, particularly Parisians.

Industrialisation and democratisation

At first, only the elite could afford a chalet. “Many of Europe’s crowned heads had a chalet built. Some even had ‘real’ chalets from the Bernese Oberland dismantled piece by piece, transported and reassembled on their estates,” explains the architectural historian and co-president of the Geneva section of Swiss Heritage.

As the number of manufacturers increased, prices fell and a form of democratisation followed. Some buyers built chalets as country retreats; others made them their primary residences.

A house in a few days

The catalogue of the Geneva-based company Spring Frères illustrates this diversity. “There’s something for everyone,” says the historian. “You can buy a three-room chalet or a far more luxurious fifteen-room version.”

Buyers had to wait six to eight weeks after placing their order. “Once the parts – planks, boards and beams – had been produced, the factory supplied the necessary fitters. Within a few days, the chalet was assembled.”

View of two garden cottages by Waaser and Bougleux, built in Suresnes (Seine) and Lagny (Seine-et-Marne), in “New Houses in Paris and the Surrounding Area: Private Architecture in the 19th Century (Second Series). Vol. 2, Villas, Chalets, Gardens and their Various Outbuildings” by César Daly (1872). Bibliothèque nationale de France

The company even offered children’s cabins for installation in the garden. In this case, there was no waiting period: customers could simply visit the Sécheron factory and leave with a kit and assembly instructions – Ikea before its time.

Rustic living falls out of fashion

The trend began to fade at the start of the 20th century. After the 1930s, chalet construction became far less common.

In Geneva, minister and architect Maurice Braillard opposed their proliferation. He argued that chalets did not fit the local urban fabric, dismissing them as “comic opera sets”. As Minister of Public Works, he sought to limit their construction.

Of the sixty or so chalets in Lausanne, some are partially protected. RTS

In the post-war period, mass-produced housing returned in a different form, influenced by modernist architectural theories such as those of Le Corbusier. The history of the prefabricated chalet gradually slipped into obscurity.

Why was this early example of Fordism forgotten? Pauline Nerfin suggests there was a certain disdain for this type of wooden construction. Although some prominent architects built chalets, none associated their names with the style for long. “There has never been sustained interest in this story, even though thousands of chalets were built in Switzerland, across Europe and around the world,” she concludes.

Translated from French using AI/amva/sb

