The turbulent times of Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut
Last month the world’s largest chocolate manufacturer, Barry Callebaut, announced the sudden departure of its CEO Peter Feld after reports of a high-level split. The move comes as the Zurich-based group struggles with lower volumes, high cocoa prices and internal upheaval.
Barry Callebaut is the world’s largest supplier of chocolate and cocoa products, processing around two million tonnes a year. The company sources cocoa indirectly from around one million farmers, mainly in West Africa, including Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. An estimated one in four cocoa beans worldwide passes through its supply chain.
External Content
The group supplies major chocolate manufacturers as well as chocolatiers, confectioners, bakeries, hotels and restaurants. It employs around 13,000 people globally, making developments at the top of the company closely watched across the industry.
Peter Feld, who had led Barry Callebaut for almost three years, stepped down last month with immediate effect. The sudden nature of the announcement suggests dissatisfaction at board level. During Feld’s tenure, the company’s share price lost around a third of its value.
Feld kept a low public profile in Switzerland and rarely gave interviews, often citing ongoing restructuring. His period in office was marked by sweeping organisational changes, including the replacement of several senior managers. Some analysts have questioned whether the expected cost savings from these measures were fully realised.
Hein Schumacher took over as CEO on January 26, 2026. According to the company, the Dutch national brings 25 years of experience in the food industry.
Schumacher previously served as CEO of Unilever from 2023 to 2025. Before that, he held senior management roles at Royal FrieslandCampina, one of the world’s largest dairy cooperatives.
Beyond internal issues, Barry Callebaut has been hit hard by unfavourable market conditions. Poor cocoa harvests in several producing countries have driven prices sharply higher. At their peak, cocoa prices exceeded $10,000 (CHF13,000) per tonne, around four times the historical average.
These costs have squeezed margins at a time when demand for chocolate has weakened. In Switzerland, chocolate prices have risen by around 24% over the past five years. In the United States, higher prices have prompted some consumers to switch to alternative confectionery products.
Stabilising operations and restoring confidence will now be among the main tasks facing the new CEO.
Translated from German using AI/amva/sb
How we translate with AI
We use automatic translation tools, such as DeepL and Google Translate, for some content.
Each translated article is carefully reviewed by a journalist for accuracy. Using translation tools gives us the time for more in-depth articles.
Learn more here about how we work with AI.
External Content
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.