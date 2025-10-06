Trainers of racing piglets retire after 30 years

On the Milz family's farm in canton Thurgau, the race begins long before the Olma - with music, patience and training the pigs. SRF/MICHAEL ULMANN

The Olma piglet race (Säulirennen) went from an idea in a pub to a crowd-puller. Now the animals are getting new trainers.

When the arena at the Olma agriculutre and food fair shakes at 4pm sharp every day, it can only mean one thing: it’s piglet race time. Status Quo’s Whatever You Want booms out of the speakers, the crowd cheers and an announcer fires up the audience.

Then the finale of the William Tell overture by Gioachino Rossini sounds – and off they go. To frenetic applause, the pigs dash through the semicircle straight towards the feeding trough.

Since 1996, the spectacle has been as much a part of the October fair in St Gallen as the bratwurst, tasting halls and guest canton. And since then, Thurgau farming couple Susanne and Hans Milz from Amlikon-Bissegg have been behind the nimble animals. But after almost three decades, the time has come to hand over the reins – it’s time for a generational change.

Susanne, 67, is not sad that this year will be her last: “There are other things to do. We have a family and could go on holiday. And we’re lucky that we’re healthy at our age.” Her husband Hans, 69, adds: “Olma was always a great time. Now we’re looking forward to following the race from the stands.”

It all began in the 1990s – with an idea at the regulars’ table in a pub. “It was incredible fun to train the pigs and see how much the audience – especially the children – enjoyed them,” recalls Susanne, who with her husband has accompanied and developed the race from the very beginning.

The first piglet race took place on October 9, 1997, during the 55th Olma – the idea was to introduce visitors to farm animals in a humorous way.

Animal welfare groups were initially sceptical. But Hans Milz took the offensive: a large media conference was held to ensure transparency. The positive response made the race an instant hit with the public.

Training begins two months before the fair. Around 15 female piglets are familiarised with the music, starting signal and procedure on the Milz family farm so they are ready for their big performance in the Olma Arena in mid-October.

Previous Next Olma 2022: The racing pigs race off and the crowd goes wild. Keystone/GIAN EHRENZELLER On the Milz family’s farm in canton Thurgau, the race begins long before the Olma – with music, patience and training the pigs. SRF/MICHAEL ULMANN Olma 2003: Seven years after the start, the racing pigs are the secret stars of the agricultural fair in St Gallen. Keystone/REGINA KÜHNE Meadow instead of arena: In 1998, the racing pigs prepare for their second Olma race. Keytone/REGINA KÜHNE Olma 2007: After the race, the children take over and heard the pigs back into the stable. An annual fun event. Keystone/REGINA KÜHNE On the opening day of the 70th Olma in the arena in 2012: a pig ends up on the wrong track. Keystone/Walter Bieri Olma 2023: After the spectacle amidst the cheering crowd, refreshments are served at the feeding trough. Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller On the Milz farm: Hans and Susanne hand over the racing sows to their successors SRF/MICHAEL ULMANN Picture 1

A fixed feature of the programme: children are allowed to lead the pigs back into the barn after the race.

From next year, Dominik and Jessica Dörig from Gossau, canton St Gallen, will take over training the racing pigs. Olma Messen St Gallen are convinced: “The success story continues.”

As a farewell, Hans and Susanne Milz are hoping for a race like always – with pigs, music, children’s shining eyes and plenty of applause. They hope everything will go smoothly this year too – just as it has every year. Only this time, for the last time.

Translated from German using DeepL/amva/ts