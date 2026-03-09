When your headset becomes a listening device

How secure are wireless computer accessories against cyberattacks? A study by the National Cyber Security Test Institute (NTC) highlights potential risks.

One scenario described in the study illustrates how simple an attack can be: a confidential video conference is under way at an operator of critical infrastructure. The network is secure, the connection encrypted and the laptop protected. But from a nearby car park, an attacker uses an antenna to intercept the unencrypted radio signal from a wireless desk microphone – and listens in.

A ‘hidden attack surface’

The case is hypothetical, but technically realistic. Many wireless peripheral devices transmit data via radio, sometimes without encryption or with only weak protection.

“These devices represent a hidden attack surface that is often overlooked in daily security routines,” says Tobias Castagna, head of the NTC’s testing team. “Yet it is precisely through these devices that sensitive information is exchanged. Passwords are entered on keyboards and confidential conversations take place on headsets.”

More than 60 vulnerabilities identified

For the study, the NTC examined around 30 devices, including keyboards, headsets and conference systems. The security analysis uncovered more than 60 vulnerabilities. Of these, 13 were classified as serious and three as critical. The detailed findings were shared confidentially with manufacturers so they could address the weaknesses.

The institute concludes that modern peripheral devices are generally sufficiently secure for everyday use – provided they are regularly updated with the latest firmware.

“Organisations with high security requirements, such as operators of critical infrastructure, as well as exposed individuals like politicians, journalists or lawyers, should be aware of these risks and take appropriate precautions,” says Castagna.

When headsets connect twice

Wireless headsets, for example, should not be left unattended. Many models allow pairing with multiple devices simultaneously. While convenient, this feature can also be exploited.

“If an attacker gains brief access, they can add another device and listen in on conversations from that point onward,” Castagna explains.

The study’s conclusion: it is not only computers that need protection, but also the devices connected to them. For maximum security, wired accessories remain the safer option.

