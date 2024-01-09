Bid to throw out Sonko charges dashed by court

Protestors demand justice against Ousman Sonko outside the Swiss court. © Ti-press

The Criminal Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court has decided that the proceedings against former Gambian Interior Minister Ousman Sonko will continue.

The amended indictment is valid, contrary to the criticism of the defence lawyer.

Last year, the court had invited the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) to make certain additions if necessary. This is legally permissible, the presiding judge stated on the second day of the trial. He rejected the defence counsel's request to rely on the first version of the indictment.

According to the judge, the question of Switzerland's jurisdiction to conduct these proceedings and the possible statute of limitations for certain offences could not be decided by the court as part of the preliminary questions.

Only after the evidence had been analysed could it be decided whether a systematic attack on the civilian population had taken place in Gambia. This would determine whether the offences should be qualified as crimes against humanity and which limitation periods apply.





