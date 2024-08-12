Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Biden, European allies discuss Middle East tensions, Gaza ceasefire

By Kanishka Singh and Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Monday to the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK to discuss de-escalating tensions in the Middle East and a ceasefire in Gaza, the White House said.

In a joint statement released by the White House on Monday, the leaders of all five countries said they endorsed a call from the United States, Qatar and Egypt for a renewal of talks for a Gaza ceasefire to conclude a deal as soon as possible.

President Joe Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal in an address on May 31. Washington and regional mediators have since tried arranging the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal but have run into repeated obstacles.

Egypt, the United States and Qatar have scheduled a new round of ceasefire negotiations for Thursday.

Monday’s joint statement stressed “there is no further time to lose.” It also expressed support for Israel against any Iranian threat while urging distribution and delivery of aid to Gaza.

There has been an increased risk of a broader Middle East war after the recent killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

“We called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place,” the joint statement from the U.S. and its European allies added on Monday.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has since killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

