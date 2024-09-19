Biden, Harris to meet Ukraine’s Zelenskiy on Sept. 26, White House says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will hold separate meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sept. 26, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

“The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,” it said.