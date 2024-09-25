Biden: All-out war is possible but not inevitable in Middle East

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday an all-out war was possible in the Middle East but there was also the possibility of a settlement in Israel’s conflicts in Gaza and with Hezbollah.

“An all-out war is possible, but I think there’s also the opportunity – we’re still in play to have a settlement that can fundamentally change the whole region,” Biden said in an appearance on ABC’s “The View.”