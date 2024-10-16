Biden announces new $425 million military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday about efforts to surge security assistance to Ukraine and announced a new $425 million military aid package, the White House said.

The security package for Ukraine includes air defense capability, air-to-ground munitions, armored vehicles, and critical munitions, the White House said in a statement.