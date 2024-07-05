Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Biden called to congratulate UK’s Starmer, White House says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden called new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday to congratulate him after his Labour Party’s landslide victory in a parliamentary election, the White House said.

“The leaders reaffirmed the special relationship between our nations and the importance of working together in support of freedom and democracy around the world,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden said he was looking forward to working closely with Starmer on a range of critical issues including support for Ukraine against Russia and the Good Friday agreement, it said, as well as working with the leaders of Northern Ireland on growth and economic opportunities.

The U.S. president looks forward to welcoming Starmer to Washington next week for the NATO summit celebrating the alliance’s 75th anniversary, the White House said.

