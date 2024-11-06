Biden congratulates Trump, invites him to White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called to congratulate Donald Trump on his presidential election victory and invite him to meet at the White House and will address the nation on Thursday.

The White House, in a statement after Trump beat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for the U.S. presidency, said Biden also committed “to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together.” Biden has also spoken with Harris, it added.