Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Biden declines public negotiation on Israel’s stance on Iranian oil sites

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Andrea Shalal and Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will not negotiate in public when asked if he had urged Israel not to attack Iran’s oil facilities.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Israel has been weighing options to respond to Tehran’s ballistic missile attack on Tuesday. The U.S. said then it would work with Israel to make sure Iran faced severe consequences.

Biden earlier in the day contributed to a surge in global oil prices when he said Washington was discussing strikes on Iran’s oil facilities. A U.S. official later said Washington does not believe Israel has decided yet how to respond to Iran.

Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. did not support any Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear sites.

KEY QUOTES

“I don’t negotiate in public,” Biden told reporters when asked if he was telling Israel not to attack Iran’s oil facilities.

Asked if he worried an Israeli strike on Iran’s oil facilities would raise oil prices, he said; “If a hurricane hits, prices are going to go up. I don’t know; who knows.”

Biden was also asked why he had not spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days. He replied: “Because there’s no action going on right now.”

CONTEXT

During a year of cross-border conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 2,000 people in Lebanon, most in the past two weeks, and displaced more than 1.2 million people there. Israel began a ground incursion in Lebanon this week, saying its aim is to defeat Hezbollah and return some 60,000 evacuated Israelis to their homes in the north.

Israel is also waging a war in Gaza in which nearly 42,000 people have been killed and nearly all of the enclave’s 2.3 million population displaced. That followed a deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
58 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
188 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR