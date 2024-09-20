Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Biden readies $375 million arms aid package for Ukraine

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is preparing a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine, breaking a months-long trend towards smaller packages for Kyiv for its military operations against Russia, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.

The latest package comes at a crucial time in the war, as Russia pummels Ukraine’s energy grid ahead of the critical winter months.

The aid package, expected to be announced next week, includes patrol boats, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), 155 and 105 millimeter artillery ammunition, spare parts and other weapons, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The contents and size of the package could change in the coming days ahead of the president’s expected signature.

Since May, the U.S. has not sent an aid package greater than $275 million using Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA).

PDAs allow the U.S. to draw from current weapons stocks to help allies in an emergency. In August, as Ukraine was pressing an incursion into Russia and losing territory in its east to Russian advances, the U.S. sent two packages, both for $125 million each.

Pro-Ukraine U.S. congressional leaders and President Joe Biden’s administration are working towards an agreement to seek a one-year extension of about $5.5 billion worth of PDA for Ukraine that is due to expire this month.

There was bipartisan support for the plan to include the extension of the PDA in a Continuing Resolution, a short-term emergency spending bill that the Senate and House of Representatives must pass to avoid a Sept. 30 government shutdown.

The authority set to expire in days was granted in a supplemental spending bill passed in April after a long delay by Republican opponents of Ukraine aid.

April also saw an increase in funds to buy new weapons that would replenish the U.S. weapons stocks drawn down by Ukraine PDA packages. Experts envisioned these new orders would boost the order backlogs of weapons makers like RTX, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
84 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR