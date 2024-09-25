Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Biden says actions to speed support to Ukraine to be announced on Thursday

This content was published on
2 minutes

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. actions to accelerate support for Ukraine will be announced on Thursday as part of an international effort to help the Ukrainians rebuild from the damage of Russia’s invasion, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gathered with other world leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in a strong display of unity for Ukraine.

“We’re committed to providing Ukraine with the resources that it needs to build back stronger than before … You’re not alone in this fight,” Biden said on Wednesday in launching a joint declaration of support for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

Biden and Zelenskiy were due to meet at the White House on Thursday.

In his remarks, Zelenskiy mentioned the U.S. Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after World War Two and said: “Today we are laying the foundation for a similar architecture of recovery.”

The joint declaration has support from more than 30 countries, including the Group of Seven major democracies.

A copy of the declaration distributed by the White House said it was Russia’s responsibility under international law to pay for damages it had caused in Ukraine.

“We reaffirm that, consistent with all applicable laws and our respective legal systems, Russia’s sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia ends its aggression and pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine,” it said.

